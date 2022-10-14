Obituary: Mary Ashley Evans

November 6, 1932 – October 8, 2022

Mary Ashley Evans passed away on October 8, 2022 in Carmichael. She was 89 years old.

Per her request, no services will be held. Mary has joined Jesus in Heaven.

Mary was born on November 6, 1932 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Richard and Mary Dobyns. She graduated from Baylor University with a BSN in Nursing. She joined the US Army, and while stationed in Hawaii, met her husband, Neal Craig Evans – they married on June 1, 1956 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mary resumed her nursing career for 30 years while stationed in Lemoore, California until her retirement in Grass Valley, California.

Mary was an active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Grass Valley for many years.

Mary loved and served Jesus her whole life. She also had a special love and devotion for cats as she rescued and cared for many animals (including a few dogs) during her lifetime.

Survivors include daughters Debra Legan, Jenny Sula (Michael), Teresa Torres (Hector), and sons Neal, and Peter (Michelle), and daughter-in-law, Vicky Evans. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren (plus 3 on the way). She is also survived by a loving brother-in-law, Dr. Sherman Hope, and many nephews and nieces.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Dobyns, husband Neal, son Kenneth, sister Ann Hope, and son-in-law Tom Legan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund, First Baptist Church of Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.