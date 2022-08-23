Obituary: Mary Ann Patton
February 9, 1935 – July 30, 2022
Compassionate, neighborly, and well-liked Mary Ann Patton passed away on July 30, 2022 after briefly battling congestive heart failure. She and her husband, Jack B Patton, raised three children, Cathleen, Mike, and Patti while employed as U.S. and World History teachers in the San Fransisco Bay area. She and Jack moved to Alta Sierra in the late nineteen-eighties where they enjoyed living in the Sierra foothills as well as traveling to the remaining fifty states they had not yet visited.
Born in Ogden, Utah to Mildred Amelia Nash and Clyde Oborn Warner, Mary grew up in a busy productive farmhouse surrounded by her seven sisters: Maxine and Betty (twins), LaDene, Donna, Shirley, Janice, Connie, and one brother, Larry. Despite growing up during The Great Depression years, she and her siblings thrived.
Mary’s post-teaching retirement years supported spending time with friends and family. She is survived by five boisterous, creative, outdoorsy grandchildren: Lauren Patton Dey (Ashville, North Carolina); Justin Michael Patton (Emeryville, California); Brandon Jacob Sahlman (Roseville, California); Chelsea Amelia Patton (Charlotte, North Carolina) and (last but not least) Hayden Michael Patton (Alameda, California).
Beloved Mom and Grandma, help us remember your humor, idealism, and strength.
Services will be private.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.