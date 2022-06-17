Obituary: Marvin “Marv” Halvorson
June 27, 1933 – August 7, 2021
Marvin MacDonald Halvorson passed away August 7, 2021 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Hewston) Halvorson.
Upon his completion of service and honorable discharge from the US Navy, Marv spent the next 60+ years as a carpenter in the Sacramento area and Flathead Valley in Montana.
Marvin was very witty and kept us smiling with his sense of humor and infectious smile. He was also one of the most good-natured people you would ever meet – accepting of everyone and always willing to lend a hand. Marv always laughed and said his claim to fame was a bit part in the movie “The Cain Mutiny”.
Marvin is survived by his son Ken Halvorson (Denise), his daughter Karen Cacciari (Steve), his grandchildren Matthew Halvorson ( Julianne), Aaron Vogel (Marissa), Avery Bussiere (Garrett), 6 step-grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin is also survived by his seven siblings. Barbara Donnelly, Eugene Halvorson (Ethel), Dorothy Parker, Kathryn Kuhn, Jeanette Halvorson, Mike Halvorson (Kathy) and Phillip Halvorson.
The Halvorson family invites you to join them in a celebration of Marvin’s life,
June 25th, 12:00 pm at the Pavilion, Condon Park in Grass Valley.
