Obituary: Marty Gibbs
October 2, 1962 – January 1, 2022
It is with great sorrow that we announce our beloved son Marty Gibbs passed away at the age of 59 on January 1, 2022. His faith was important to him. Marty always tried to find good in every situation. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a kind soul with lots of love. Marty graduated from Homestead High School in Sunnyvale, California. Shortly after high school he joined the Army. After the Army, he made a career in construction. Marty enjoyed NASCAR, football, Ford Mustangs, hiking and biking. His greatest joy was spending time with family. Marty is survived in by his mother and father, Kem and Bob Welti, daughter Larissa Bell, son Greggory Gibbs, daughter-in-law Carley Reed and 10 grandchildren as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. Marty will be forever in our hearts and memories. We love you and miss you, Marty.
