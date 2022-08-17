facebook tracking pixel Obituary: Marty Bergthold | TheUnion.com
Obituary: Marty Bergthold

September 6, 1926 – July 16, 2022

Marty Bergthold, 95, former Police Chief in Capitola CA died on 16 July 2022. He and spouse Verna lived in Grass Valley from 1992 until Verna’s passing in 2013. Marty is survived by 3 children, 8 grand children, and 2 great grand children. A memorial service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on 29 August.

