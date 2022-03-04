Obituary: MARK P. HICKS

February 27, 1929 – February 17, 2022

Mark Prentice Hicks passed into the presence of the living God on February 17, 2022. He was the third child born to Frank and Jessie Hicks in Rock Springs, Wyoming on February 27, 1929. His older siblings were Ruth Bailey of San Diego and brother Sherman of Utah, who both predeceased him. He leaves four children, Robert and wife, Cindy, in Nevada, Lisa at Lake of the Pines, Christina Smith and Gary in Grass Valley, and Amanda Prentice in Nevada City. There are 10 grandchildren with spouses and 13 great grandchildren. He also leaves his wife, Liesel, of Lake of the Pines.

Mark Hicks served aboard a reconnaissance seaplane tender, the USS Salisbury Sound and an aircraft carrier, the USS Antietam in the US Navy during the Korean War and was a graduate of Colorado State University, where he majored in Animal Husbandry. During his student years, he followed the RCA rodeo circuit, competing in the bareback bronc and bull riding events. He also garnered a few trophy belt buckles competing in intercollegiate rodeo as a member of the CSU rodeo team in the 1950’s.

His career was with the United States Department of Agriculture serving as a Resource Conservationist in Montana and four locations in California, ultimately at Auburn, where he located with his family in 1973 at Lake of the Pines. He also served during his retirement as Ranch Manager for Wolf Mt. Camps. Throughout his life, Mark Hicks bred, raised and trained horses for use in trail riding. He was a farrier and provided his own vet care.

Mark was a server and a giver, providing service over the years for the homeless through meals for Hospitality House, in support of the right to life of the unborn through Living Well Thrift Store, serving the food-insecure through Interfaith Food Ministry, in Colorado through ministry to the Navajo Nation at Four Corners, and deep into Mexico as a ministry participant in medical and church construction projects. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Grass Valley, where he participated as a Time Tither in a service group as well as a Deacon.

Mark Hicks lived his dream. His connections through his youth that endured throughout his life came from riding roundups and cattle drives with ranchers and stockmen. He began his career and his family in Montana on the border of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. As he developed his horse herd, he rode the Trinity Alps, the Marble Mountains, the Pacific Crest Trail, the Tahoe Rim, the VooDoos of Bryce Canyon, the Red Rocks and Grand Canyon of Arizona, the Hole in the Wall in Wyoming and the ruins of the Bodie Silver Mines to the Bishop Mule Days. His retirement years found him working the trails with the Gold Country Trails Council and regularly exploring the backcountry of the Sierra Nevadas with a pack train of family and friends.

A celebration of the life of this cowboy will be held at Calvary Bible Church Hwy 174 in Grass Valley on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm.