Obituary: Marjorie Filer

February 7, 1939 – April 5, 2022

Marjorie Lynette Filer passed away April 5, 2022 at 83 years young.

Memorial Services will be held April 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church located at 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City.

Marg was born February 7, 1939 in Walker Mine, CA to Roy and Frances Frazer. She grew up in Concord, CA, graduating from Mt. Diablo High. Her daughter (Dianna) from her first marriage was born in 1957. She worked briefly at Bank of America before becoming a meat wrapper in the Bay Area and later in Grass Valley. She married the love of her life, Gary Filer in 1961 and had daughter Melynda in 1967.

Marg enjoyed yard work, reading books, playing card games and being a volunteer, even becoming RSVP Volunteer of the Month in December of 1996. She also volunteered at Hennessey School both as a “Hot Dog Mommy” and P.L.A.Y. which installed new playground equipment.

Marge is gone but won’t soon be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Melynda, brother Jerry (Shirley)Frazer, sisters-in-laws Yvonne (Butch) Chappell, Maxine (Cy) Swan, Marilyn Meservey, and Jacci Filer (Don Martin).

She also leaves Grandchildren Shelly (Rick)Sparks, Becky (Mike) Walker, Tyler Cathers, Nick Cathers and Hannah Cathers, Great Grandchildren Stephanie Cycyk, Justin Sparks, Krista Sparks, Julianna Cycyk and Great Great Grandchildren Xandra Trammell, Ender Trammell, Theo Anderson, Beau Sparks and Carson Sparks.

She’s preceded in death by her daughter Dianna, parents Roy and Frances Frazer, her in-laws Larry and Maciel Filer, Gene and Margene Elliott, and Dennis Merservey.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.