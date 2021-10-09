Obituary: Marisa Dutillieul
February 14, 1977 – October 5, 2021
Marisa Funk Dutillieul passed away on October 5th, 2021 in her home in Nevada City. She battled cancer courageously for the past six months. She was 44.
Marisa is survived by her husband Erik Dutillieul, mom Barbara Linares, sisters Rachel and Ellie Linares, mom Judi Funk and partner Jerry Earwood, mom Alicia Funk, sister Anabella Funk and brother Ari Funk and her father Michael Funk, grandparents Kess and Joan Funk as well as many friends who loved her dearly.
Her favorite days were spent enjoying time at the Yuba River and playing with her beloved dogs. She worked at Mountain People’s Warehouse for many years and then ran Mountain People’s Wine Distribution Company. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Hospice or Syrcl.
A quote she put on the cover of a book she published summarizes her view on life.
Be crazy. Be stupid. Be weird. Be whatever. Because life is too short to be anything but happy.
