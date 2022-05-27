Obituary: Marina Bokelman

February 16, 1942 – May 16, 2022

On Monday, May 16, Marina Bokelman, 80, died peacefully in her home at Grass Valley, CA. Marina was born on February 16, 1942, in Spanish Harlem in Manhattan.

When she was 16 she taught guitar at the Idyllwild Music camp with well known folk musicians Bess Haws, Pete Seeger and Brownie McGhee. Some of Marina’s musician friends in the 60’s were Frank Zappa and Al Wilson. Marina knew hundreds of folk songs and ballads and loved to sing a cappella. She sang these songs and ballads at local events and with children at the Madelyn Helling Library.

Marina received her BA degree in Cultural Anthropology (1965) and her MA degree in Folklore and Mythology (1968) both with honors from UCLA.

During the early 70’s she lived in the mountains of SW N. Carolina. It was there she founded her small herbal business Medicine Flower. In 1979 she moved to the San Juan Ridge. In 1982 she received a 3 year grant from the California Arts Council to document the cultural, social and political life of the San Juan Ridge. She also hosted a monthly radio show on KVMR called Folk Plus and a show called Herb Talk.

Marina was a minister of the Church of the Essence and a Reiki Master. Marina enjoyed knitting and was a member of the Foothill Fibers Guild.

In recent years Marina wrote about experiences in her life. In November, the University of Mississippi Press is publishing the book she co-wrote with David Evans called Going Up The Country about their adventures collecting songs, stories and photos from black blues musicians in the deep south in 1966-1967. She also wrote three chap books: Tobaccos I Have Grown and Loved, A Simpler’s Garden: The Gentle Art of Poulticing and The Tale of the Shirt: How Dale Pendell’s Power Shirt Came To Be.

Marina is survived by her younger brothers Andrew Bokelman of Los Angeles and Jon Bokelman and his partner Mary Lou Nohr of Weatherford, Texas.

A memorial gathering will be held on June 18, at 11AM at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Ct. Grass Valley, CA.