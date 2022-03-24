Obituary: Marilyn Smith (White)
August 22, 1942 – February 10, 2022
Marilyn Smith 79 of Nevada City passed away on Feb. 10, 2022.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no services.
Marilyn was born on Aug. 22, 1942 in Linwood, California to Bob & Grace White. She graduated high school in Bishop, California. She was preceded in death by Ernie Smith in 2002.
She enjoyed many jobs and activities including boating, camping, traveling, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and being the proprietor of the Book Worm in the early 90’s in Grass Valley.
She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Neilan, Pat Neilan, Barbara & Bob Koppel, Brother Robert & Dana White.
