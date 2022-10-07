Obituary: Marilyn Mengshol Bair
November 7, 1929 – May 18, 2022
Marilyn Mengshol Bair passed away on May 18th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace who died in January. She was 92. Marilyn was buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.She was born on November 7th, 1929 in Berkeley CA to Clarence and Lillian Mengshol.Marilyn worked as an Occupational Therapist after graduating from UC Berkeley and San Jose State before starting a family.
In 1988, Marilyn and Wally retired and moved from San Jose to Nevada City where she enjoyed her family, friends and gardening.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved daughters Julie and Linda, and four adored grandchildren: Kayla, Julia, Jeremy and Emma.
Marilyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed forever.
