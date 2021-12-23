Obituary: Marie Irene Pharis

February 1, 1927 – December 8, 2021

Marie Irene Pharis was born February 1, 1927 in Lawrence County Missouri to Albert and Katherine Schirmer. She passed away December 8, 2021 of complications after a fall and having been bedridden.

Irene and Delton E. Pharis were married October 26, 1950 in Marysville California. She graduated high school in Monett Missouri. She was working for a shoe factory when she was spotted by Delton as she was walking home with friends. It was at that point he made it his quest to meet this black haired beauty. They were eventually married after a courtship in Missouri and Delton had moved to Challenge Brownsville, California to take a teaching position.

She was dedicated to making a home and rearing a family of six children: Kirk, Catherin, Jon, Teresa, Kim and Kevin. She was pre-deceased by her youngest, Kevin after a vehicle accident. And later by her husband after 50 years of marriage.

Irene was always full of life, wisdom, and industrious.

Upon moving to Grass Valley and assisting in the construction of the family home in Rough and Ready California, she jumped full force into the farm life. She worked hard managing the small dairy farm raising animals, milking cows, moving sprinklers, gardening, cooking, baking, gleaning produce fields in Marysville and canning, sewing clothes, cutting hair, and much more.

Our father gave our mother credit of the fact that she saved as much as he had earned from her work and production on the farm and thrift. He would say “she is a marvel“. She was a quick study, and virtually nothing she couldn’t accomplish.

We were so blessed by the 94 years we had with her.

She passed away having given her life to Jesus Christ years before – she was a proverbs 31 woman. Services to be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 PM.