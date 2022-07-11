Obituary: Marie Hosking

May 17, 1966 – June 24, 2022

Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On June 24th, Marie “Pinky” Hosking rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. She was 56 years old.

She was very loved by all who knew her and will be missed terribly. Please pay your respects at the memorial service in her honor at Elm Ridge Cemetery on July 18th at 12:00pm

Marie is survived by her son, Stephen William Hosking, Uncles; Francis Vierra, Bob Vierra, Merrel Bishop, Don Gould, and Gene Horn, Aunts; Loretta Vierra, Violet Renslow, Margaret Bishop, Denice Gould and Nadine (Vierra) Horn and numerous cousins and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Hosking, sister Ida Hosking, uncle Johnny Vierra and father, William Hosking.