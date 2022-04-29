Obituary: Marie Carol Madeiros

April 25, 1927 – February 24, 2022

Marie (Carol) Madeiros slipped into heaven gently and peacefully in her sleep with her son David by her side On February 24, 2022 in Oak Harbor WA. She was just 2 months shy of her 95 th birthday. She was born 4/25/27 in Seattle Washington. The daughter Carl and Francis Utterback.

She had four siblings.

She spent her childhood in the Haven Hurst area and enjoyed riding her horse Cricket on its shores. She purchased this horse Working as the paycheck Delivery girl at Boeing. She met her husband Al Madeiros in Seattle. As the wife of a Coast Guard member She traveled from Maine to Hawaii and many ports in between . Landing in her favorite spot, Oahu Hawaii.

She is survived by her youngest brother Charles Utterback. Her first Eight children: Joan Michael, Gregory, Joseph, Regina,Veronica ,Toni,

Teresa and Her 9 th child David Suarez Madeiros was the son of Keoki saurez.

She has 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She truly loved her 20 plus years in Hawaii. She then enjoyed over 25 years in Grass Valley California near many of her family members. In her later years she was care for by her grandson Micah and daughter Veronica.

She was dearly loved as the oldest and longest resident of the senior living apartments Valley Commons. She was known for her spunk and independence, hiking in snow with her rolling cart, Even carrying the groceries for other residents.

At 80 she return to Hawaii to fly over the lava flow from Klauea , then into the spray of water falls In A helicopter. When David asked if she wanted the doors on or off, she replied “off of course!”

At 81she Went tandem skydiving with her son Toni. When asked why she jumped out of a perfectly good airplane, she replied “because I can.”

She is deeply missed and forever loved.