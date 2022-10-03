Obituary: Maria Elena Brocke

March 15, 1962 – August 5, 2022

Maria Elena Brocke was born on March 15, 1962 in Torrance, California, to Edgar and Carmen Brocke. She passed away at her home on August 5, 2022.

Maria radiated love and joy in the purest form, and her smile lit up a room like no other. Her love for everyone was evident in her firm, warm hugs and her sweet smile. She loved unconditionally and spent her life teaching us to do the same. Maria had many talents. She was a dancer, a singer, a gymnast, a painter, a sculptor, a weaver, and in her heart, a mermaid princess. Maria traveled to and competed in Special Olympics events over the years, and was proud of the many athletic medals she earned. After graduating from Reward School, Maria worked briefly at the Nevada County Workshop, and then went on to be one of the first artists in Gillian Hodge’s Neighborhood Center of the Arts. Maria found great joy and purpose in attending NCA for many years, where she learned to use various mediums to create lasting pieces that many people in the community continue to enjoy. Maria also enjoyed square dancing and performing among her peers at NCA Spring Fling events. Maria knew how to celebrate life and looked forward to each birthday. If you told her she was getting old, she took it as an absolute compliment, would smile and say “thank you!” Maria taught us to laugh and to sing and to dance like no one was looking. She showed us how to be kinder and gentler, and helped us become better people.

Maria was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Brocke, and her mother, Carmen Brocke. She is survived by her siblings, Lynette (Robert), Carmen (Don), Robert, Mimi (Scott), Edgar (Stephanie), and Mark; her uncle Jose and aunts Carol, Vicky and Teresa; her cousins; twelve nieces and nephews; and eleven grand nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, Monday, October 10th at Saint Patrick Church in Grass Valley, with a reception following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Neighborhood Center of the Arts, 200 Litton Drive #212, Grass Valley, CA 95945, checks payable to NCA, or at https://www.paypal.com/US/fundraiser/charity/118512 .