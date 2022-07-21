Obituary: Margaret Frances DesJardin

– July 11, 2022

Margaret Frances DesJardin, age 102, of Grass Valley, CA passed away July 11, 2022. Born Margaret Burckart in February 1920 in McGregor, Iowa, she was married to Myrel DesJardin for more than 63 years. Together they raised five sons, Donald, Gerald, Richard, Lawrence, and Philip.

During World War II they moved to California, where they lived the rest of their lives. They founded and constructed Gold Strike Village Mobile Home Park near San Andreas. After managing the resort for several years, Margaret become a reporter for the Calaveras Enterprise and then authored newsletters for several real estate developments. In retirement, they moved to Lake Wildwood and then Grass Valley. They moved to Sun City in Palm Desert in 1997 and traveled extensively. Myrel passed in 2002. At age 93, Margaret researched and authored an illustrated family history dating back to 1834. She cherished spending time with friends and family. She loved travel, wine tasting, painting, and playing cribbage. She lived independently until the age of 102, then returned to Grass Valley. She warmed the hearts of everyone she met, even in her final days.

She is survived by two of her five sons, four daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren and their spouses, and nine great-great-grandchildren. A mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley on July 29th at 1:00 PM. It will be followed by a celebration of her life at Kane’s restaurant in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity and live life to the fullest as Margaret did.