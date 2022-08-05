Obituary: Marcia Skinner

September 29, 1924 – July 29, 2022

Marcia Anne (nee Baker) Skinner, born September 29, 1924 in Central Point, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022 in Medford, Oregon.

Marcia was the daughter of Marcus and Anne Baker of Butte Falls, Oregon. Her maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Patton, were a bastion of loving support to Marcia during her early childhood in Butte Falls. Her siblings were: Robert, Lenore, John, and Barbara (Bobbie), all deceased. Marcia’s half-brother, Charles (Si) Bartlett, lives in the Seattle area with his wife.

Marcia married the love of her life, James Timothy (Jim) Skinner, in St. John’s Cathedral in Boise, Idaho on September 4, 1943. They brought six children into the world, all living: James Timothy (Tim) Skinner, Jr.; Marilyn Skinner Lanier; Barbara Allen; Keith Joseph Skinner; Thomas (Tom) Patton Skinner; and Robert (Rob) Marcus Skinner. The couple celebrated 53 years of marriage before Jim’s passing in January 1997.

Marcia is admired and loved by her family for her legacy as a devoted wife and caring mother, and how she supported her family during tough times as a ranch wife in Jordan Valley, Oregon and Clark, Wyoming in the 1940s and 50s, and as an executive secretary in central California in the 1960s. After obtaining her Baccalaureate and Master of Education degrees from Southern Oregon College in 1969 and 1970, Marcia taught English at Lowell High School in Oregon and later chaired the English Department at Nevada Union High School in northern California.

Marcia’s determination, work ethic, compassion, and focus on education created the foundation for a better future for her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to Celia’s House in Medford or to the Southern Oregon University (SOU) Foundation in Marcia’s name.