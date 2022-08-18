Obituary: Marcia Clautice Bauer
November 22, 1948 – August 12, 2022
Marcia Clautice Bauer, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher passed away on August 12th, 2022. Her family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organization:
“The Food Bank of Nevada County – Home” https://foodbankofnc.org
Details on a celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming on Marcia’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
