Obituary: Maraiel Ruth

December 5, 1942 – January 6, 2022

Maraiel Ruth, died peacefully in Grass Valley on January 6th, 2022 after a fall. She was 79 years old.

Born Jane Marion Goldman in Brooklyn, New York in 1942 to Beatrice and William Goldman, Maraiel is survived by daughter Lena Goelitz, sister Anita Bradley, niece Rachel Bradley, nephew David Bradley and her “adopted” daughter, Taitha Killion. Taitha’s children, Malachi, Damian and Araylia, were all born in Maraiel’s home and called her Grandma. Being the big-hearted mama bear that Maraiel was, she loved and nurtured many others throughout her life. She was married to Aaron Graneng and then to Tom Reid, both of whom remained friends long after divorce.

Maraiel lived a spiritual life, “always going for the light.” She was a founding member of the Pathwork Community in upstate New York for many years as a spiritual helper. She did breath work and counseled many individuals. In the mid-80’s, she became interested in the healing power of crystals. She sold her New York apartment, packed up her four cats, moved to Nevada City, and launched Lightstones. Using intuitive power to connect the right stone with the right person, this work became a lifelong passion.

Maraiel’s love of people and animals ran deep. Any human or animal within a mile radius became a well-loved recipient of food, a hug, or a blanket. With a fiery spirit, she was never shy about letting you know how she felt about something. But above all, she put caring for others first.

In her last year, she found more peace with advancing dementia. That peace enabled her to connect deeper with her own heart. As a result, her humor, lightheartedness, kindness and nurturing love shown through even more. She became more of her higher self while living in her earthly “Garden of Eden” with her 2 cats, Midnight and Shanti, and her sweet group of caregivers who were with her until the end. A special thanks goes out to this cherished group of caregivers and friends, including her “Guardian Angel” Taitha Killion.

She is still here with us now inside and will leave an imprint of gratitude on our hearts forever.

We love you Maraiel!