Obituary Madeline ‘Maddie’ Doughty

Madeline "Maddie" Doughty passed away peacefully on January 7, 2018, in Santa Clarita, CA. She was 84. She is and will be greatly missed.

Madeline was born on Nov 10, 1933 in Underhill, Vermont to parents Claude and Eva Potvin.

As an X-ray technician in Burlington, Vermont, Maddie met and married the love of her life, Clifford. Cliff was in the Army, so they lived in many different cities before they made their permanent residence in the San Fernando Valley in CA. Cliff started his Dental Practice in Reseda, CA. Cliff and Maddie raised six children in Reseda, where they became involved with St. Catherine of Sienna School and Parish. They later attended a Marriage Encounter retreat which enriched their lives so much, this led them to become leaders in the organization to help others. After 25 years in Reseda, they moved to Grass Valley, CA. Cliff bought a dental practice in Marysville and retired 14 years later. They made many new and dear friends in Grass Valley and stayed active in their new Parish, St. Patrick's. Cliff and Maddie also enjoyed golf and outings with friends. Maddie became a Chaplain in 2006 and volunteered at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Maddie was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was also a very talented artist; seamstress, crafter, cook and decorator. She loved to collect antiques and enjoyed flea markets and craft fairs. Maddie had a great sense of humor and did so until the end. She had significant health issues later in life but she never complained and stayed stoic throughout. She had a great faith in the Lord. Maddie lost her husband Cliff in March 2011; they were married 55 years. She later moved into Hilltop Commons Senior Living in Grass Valley, where she met and made many more new friends. In January 2016, Maddie moved back down to Southern California to be closer to her family.

Madeline is survived by her children, Deborah Landauer, Dianne "Dede" (Mark) Bray, Susan Doughty, Mary Doughty, Maureen Doughty and Matt (Jill) Doughty; grandchildren Heather (Aron) Pederson, Jordan Doughty and Nik Landauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everette Clifford; sister Peggy Potvin; brothers Amy and Clem Potvin, and son in law Douglas Landauer.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., on January 26, 2018, at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Immediately following the Mass, there will be a private interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, where she will be put to rest next to her husband, Cliff.