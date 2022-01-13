Obituary: Madeleine Selleck
October 17, 1942 – December 23, 2021
Madeleine Mary Selleck passed away suddenly on December 23rd 2021 at the age of 79. She was born in Pennsylvania, then moved as a military family to San Diego and married her high school sweet heart Charles Guy Selleck. She was an avid golfer, softball player and big game hunter. She spent most of her time as a part time realtor and full time home maker taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, sons Guy and Darrin along with daughter in laws Kelli and Amy all residing in North Idaho, siblings Jim and Ila Piel of Encinitas, Mike and Dawn Piel of Texas, Judy and RIch Mickel of Montana and grandchildren Kyle, Nathan, Ellie and Erin.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User