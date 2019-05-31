Obituary Mabel Kwong Tinloy

Mabel Kwong Tinloy passed away on May 17, 2019 in Roseville, CA. She was 87. There will be a private burial in Grass Valley.

Mabel was born in Los Angeles, CA to her parents who had immigrated from China. She grew up in Chinatown where her father published a Chinese newspaper and was an herbalist. Mabel was her high school valedictorian in 1950 and attended City College. It was in Los Angeles, where she met John Carl Tinloy from Grass Valley. They married in 1952 and started a family in Southern California. In 1964, the Tinloys relocated to Grass Valley. Mabel adjusted to rural life and raised two sons, John and Greg.

In Grass Valley, Mabel volunteered for Operation Cookie, baking and packing cookies for our troops in Vietnam and was an active member of the Watt Park Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed working as a medical assistant for a local orthopedic surgeon for many years. She loved to travel. She visited China, cruised to Alaska and Mexico, and saw many of America’s landmarks from the west coast to the east coast.

She is survived by her sons John (Linda) and Greg (Jaye); grandchildren C.J. (May), AJ, Julia, Emma, brother-in-law Roger Lee, sister-in-law Sui Kwong and her nieces and nephews. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. K.T. Kwong; her husband John; brothers Norman, Mon, Elgin and Owen; sister Sylvia Lee and niece Marisa Lee.

Memorial contributions can be made to SteppingStone Adult Day Health, 930 Fourth Street, 2nd floor, San Francisco, CA 94158. http://www.steppingstonehealth.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.