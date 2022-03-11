Obituary: Lynne Gaunt

October 19, 1937 – November 29, 2021

Lynne was born in Chico, CA on October 19th, 1937 to Lloyd and Marion (Betts) Miller. She graduated from Sacramento State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She met her husband John Jefferson Gaunt Jr., who was a navigator in the Air Force, in Alaska while teaching elementary school. They were married in 1964 in a small ceremony in Woodland, CA at the home where she grew up.

Lynne was an avid traveler and was fortunate to be able to live in Japan and Okinawa and traveled to England and Europe as well. As anyone who knew her would confirm, Asian style and culture was something she loved and it influenced much of her life; she loved to play Mahjong and had a wonderful group of friends she enjoyed playing with over the last several years.

She lived many places including Lake Wildwood and Grass Valley and most recently resided in Sun City, Lincoln. Gardening was a passion of hers and while in Lake Wildwood she became a Master Gardener and continued to participate with the organization the rest of her life. She was also a fan of history and volunteered as a docent at the Nevada City Gold Mine for several years. Her many friends in both organizations will miss her knowledge and dedication.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen; grandsons Austin and Conner; son John III ( Patricia ) and granddaughters Samantha and Jordan. She was predeceased by her husband John Jr. in 2014.