Obituary: Lowell (Sam) Duval

December 30, 1935 – June 26, 2022

Lowell (Sam) Duval passed away suddenly at home on June 26, 2022. Sam was born on December 30, 1935, in Easthampton, Mass., to Edward and Lillian Duval. After graduating high school, he served as an Air Force Policeman in Germany for five years. While there, he participated as a member of the Air Force ski team as well as the weightlifting team and won many medals in competition.

Upon completion of his military tour, he resumed his education and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in elementary education from Springfield College, Mass. He then joined the U.S. Peace Corps and served a two-year tour of duty in Sandakan, North Borneo, where he lived among the indigenous and spoke their language. He was very involved in his community where he built a weight training area and taught villagers the fundamentals of healthy body building. Happily, one of his students went on to win the title of â€œMr. Malaysiaâ€ in Singapore.

Upon completion of his Peace Corps commitment, he married his hometown sweetheart, Priscilla (Cil) Searle in Kuching, North Borneo. Shortly thereafter, he was accepted at Ohio University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Masterâ€™s degree in Elementary Administration. He then accepted a teaching position in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. While there, he learned of the need for TESL (teaching English as a second language) teachers in Micronesia and was hired to teach on the island of Saipan, Mariana Islands. He remained in the education system there for nine years, rising to the position of Principal of Chalan Kanoa Elementary School with an enrollment of 1,000 students.

Recognizing the need for a change in environment as well as career, he and his family moved to Morro Bay, Ca., where he earned his Real Estate Brokerâ€™s license and paired many families with their dream homes in that area. He also served on the Board of Realtors for several years.

After many visits to friends in Grass Valley, whom he met in Saipan, he and his family decided to relocate to this beautiful area. He chose to be affiliated with Paul Law Realty for most of his career in Grass Valley. He was a member emeritus of the Board of Realtors, a past member of the Masons of Grass Valley, and a past member of the Sportsmanâ€™s Club.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Cil, and three daughters, Karen (Jim), Sondra (Randy), and Debra, as well as six grandchildren: Thomas, Samantha, David, Emily, Ashley, and Kylie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge on August 20th at 11:00 a.m. Please email your intention to attend by August 10th to cilduval@comcast.net to assist with seating arrangements.