Obituary: Lowell Mark Snell
– May 16, 2022
Mark Snell passed unexpectedly Monday, May 16,2022. Such a good man, devoted father and loving husband. Mark loved life, especially the outdoors: fishing, horseback riding, and traveling. Mark spent his youth in Minnesota and claimed that was how he developed the ability to wear shorts year around. As a young adult, Mark joined the Army, serving in Vietnam, as a soldier in the Signal Corp. This was a good fit as Mark was a great communicator, loved to read and enjoyed every kind of joke. Most of all, Mark enjoyed small things about life, such as a good cold beer or a good glass of wine. He made a career as a liquor purchaser/ merchandiser for various grocery stores in the area. Married 42 years, Mark loved the farm life and spent retirement working around the ranch with the love of his life, Kristin Snell. Mark is preceded by his parents and one sister. He is survived by another sister, Phyllis; son,Robbie, and three daughters, Rhonda, Cheryl and Michelle; as well as several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Per Marks wishes, no services are planned at this time.
