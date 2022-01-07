Obituary: Louis R. Llach Jr.

May 2, 1934 – December 5, 2021

Louis was the oldest of seven children. Louis lived a full active life. His main career was a truck driver for 39+years. He worked for Van De Kamps Bakery in So.Cal for 20 years. Before he moved his family to Grass Valley, Ca. Than got a job with Rainbo Bakery worked there for 19 years. Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing, he also was on a bowling league with his brother Robert Llach.

Louis leaves behind his beloved wife Darlene of 64 years. Along with their 5 children Michael (Diane), Mark, Anthony, Suzanne (Tim), & Tanya. He leaves behind his grandchildren that he loved an cherished deeply. Along with his brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews.

His smile, laughter, conversations & hugs will be missed by all.

Mass & Reception

Will be held at a later date. We will notify everyone as to when.