Obituary: Louis LeDuc III

September 4, 1936 – August 17, 2022

Louis Leduc passed away on August 17, 2022 in Folsom California. He was 85. Louis was born and raised in Grass Valley California. He was a standout athlete; excelling in football, basketball, baseball and track in high school.

Louis played minor league baseball for various teams in the Sacramento area. He was also inducted into five hall of fames for baseball, and also played in the World Series of Softball.

Louis loved to spend his time hunting, fishing, golfing, chopping wood, as well as shooting trap and regularly going to the gym. He had a strong work ethic and character and he was loved and respected by his family, friends, and coworkers.

Louis had the best sense of humor and was quite funny.

He is survived by his wife Beverly LeDuc, Children: Chuck LeDuc (Polly), Marcia Kerr (Mike), Margo LeDuc Keesee (Rick), Victor LeDuc (Becky), six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Brothers: Dana LeDuc (Mary), Michael LeDuc (Dinah), and sister Cheri Colwell (Will).

Services will be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary: 459 Hollow Way Nevada City CA at 10:30 AM on Monday August 29th. A Luncheon will immediately follow the service at: The Nevada City Elks 518 State Hwy 49 Nevada City CA.

Rest in peace, we will miss you tremendously.