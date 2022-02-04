Obituary: Loren “Chuy” Allen Manthey

May 10, 1954 – January 26, 2022

It’s with great sadness that we share that Loren Manthey passed away January 26th at 8:40 pm at age 67. Loren was born May 10, 1954, the third child born to Edward and Leona Manthey in Los Angeles, CA.

Loren called Nevada County his home when he moved from Southern California in 1975. He loved every minute of it, the wild west feel and couldn’t wait to be called a Local. Loren chose the construction trades which he took a lot of pride in. He was great at solving problems and liked a challenge at work. “Have Chuy do it” they would say.

Loren couldn’t go too many places without someone sparking up conversation. Loren had a passion for motorcycle’s and couldn’t stop talking about Mexico and the friends he made there. Loren was a loving son, brother, friend, Dad, and a POP’S who no doubt will be missed.

Loren is survived by his partner of 22 years Lynn, his brother Will & sister Andrea, his daughter Amber, his son Jesse, and soon a total of 8 grandchildren. Loren can now spend time with his late sister Cynthia who passed in August.

The family is asking that you bring any pictures, good laughs and fond memories with you to be shared about Loren during his celebration of life. We will be providing Mexican food so come hungry. Hosted at the Nevada City Elks on March 5, 2022 at 2 PM.