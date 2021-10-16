Obituary: Lois Jean “Nana” Wilson née Veatch

August 1, 1924 – September 15, 2021

Lois Jean “Nana” Wilson née Veatch, 97, passed away on September 15th, 2021. Her passing was peaceful, surrounded by loved ones.

Jean, affectionately known as Nana, was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Jean was born on the family farm in Grundy County, MO, August 1st, 1924. She spent her days gathering eggs, feeding the chickens, playing with her dolls, and stomping barefoot through muddy puddles that came with summer rains. Surviving the Great Depression, Nana cultivated a strong sense of faith and a lifelong passion of sewing and cross-stitch. She graduated Trenton High School, MO, in 1942 and two years later joined the US Navy WAVES. She attended Basic Training at Hunter College as a nurse then transferred to Bethesda for secretarial training where one of her favorite pastimes was playing Softball. She served with honors at the rank of Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class when discharged.

Nana could be described as the quintessential sweet grandmother. She grew up believing if she was well behaved that everyone would love her which was undoubtedly true. She was a cherished friend and advisor to many who were lucky to have known her.

Jean was the seventh of eight children born to James and Mollie Veatch née Russell. Her sisters, Velma, Letha, Marjorie, and brothers, James, Floyd, George, and Glen preceded her in passing. On September 28th, 1946, Jean married Arthur Wilson (who passed away in December 1971) and raised three children, Sue, William, and Sally. She is survived by all three of her children, her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild whom all love her deeply.

Jean’s Celebration of Life will be at Grace Bible Church of Cedar Ridge, October 23rd, at 11:00am. All who knew her are invited to join family and friends to celebrate the life of God’s faithful servant.