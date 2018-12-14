Obituary Lois Elaine Bassett

Lois Elaine Bassett passed away on November 21, 2018.

She was born 91 years ago in Chicago, IL to Edwin and Lillian Savard.

Lois lived the first half of her life in the Midwest, where growing up she was an avid ice skater (in winter) and roller skater (the rest of the year), as she aspired to be in the Rockettes. During the second half of her life, after moving to Redding, she worked and enjoyed spending her evenings and summers fishing from her patio boat on Shasta Lake.

In 1982, she met and married James Bassett of Grass Valley, where she spent some of the best years of her life. During her retirement she and Jim spent their summers fishing in West Yellowstone, MT. She nurtured her artistic side with painting, knitting, weaving, crafts, connecting her with many people. After the passing of the love of her life in 2010, she took time to belong to three to four different social clubs where she held different positions, as well as volunteering for the SNMH Auxiliary. She was constantly on the go right up to the end.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Sartain, and grandson Jeffrey Sartain, both of San Diego, CA.; her step-son David (Teri) Bassett, and grandchildren William and Caroline currently living and working in Germany; and her step-daughter Janet Bassett of Grass Valley, and grandchildren Mike and Valerie.

She found the good in everyone and celebrated it. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

