Obituary: Lois Chenier

April 18, 1934 – June 18, 2022

Lois Ann Chenier peacefully passed away at the age of 88. She was a resident of Grass Valley and a native of Lutcher, LA.

Lois is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Duhe’ and Grace (Buhel) Kliebert; four nieces and five nephews; many grand and great grand nieces and nephews and an informally adopted sister, Patricia Muro and the Muro family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Hortence (Ockman) Chenier; brother Henry (Ethelyn) Chenier and brother-in-law Allen (Buddy) Duhe’; nephews Brian, Barry, and Jody Duhe’ and niece Diane Chenier Vito.

Lois devoted her life to the ministry of caring for those in her communities. Her loving and giving spirit will be remembered by the many who loved and respected her.

A special thank you to her physicians, Ryan Smith, M.D.; Linda K. Foshagen, D.O.; Hospice of the Foothills and Pawnie’s Home Care Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, Hospice of the Foothills, Pawnie’s Home Care Services or a charity of your choice.

Lois’ obituary in more detail is available on the Hooper & Weaver Mortuary website.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5:30 pm, a Vigil Service and Eulogy will be held at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City.

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley.