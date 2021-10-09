Obituary: Lloyd Allen Hostetter

November 25, 1936 – September 24, 2021

Lloyd Allen Hostetter died at home on September 24, 2021 surrounded by those he loved. Lloyd was born at home in Nary, Minnesota, on November 25, 1936. He was the first of five children born to Ralph and Ida Hostetter.

He moved to California as a young boy and left his influence on many people throughout his life. He discovered, at a young age, his special talent to design, fabricate, repair or do anything that required creativity, imagination and mechanical skills.

He spent several years as an Engineer with the Ventura County Fire Department before leaving to start his own business. He was a businessman and entrepreneur for the remainder of his life. He started several businesses. Many will remember one of his local businesses, 49er Rent-All at Higgins Corner on Highway 49.

He and his loving wife Joy traveled extensively through their years together. They managed to visit every state at least once. He was an independent man who lived life on his terms. He was generous to a fault especially to his friends that needed help.

He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He leaves his loving wife Joy Hostetter; his sons Dave Hostetter, Tom Hostetter, and Troy Hegel; his daughters Judy Howard, Deborah Hegel and Terry Nelson. He has seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren who all knew him and loved him. He will be sorely missed and we look forward to seeing him in the kingdom.

There will be a celebration of Lloyd’s life on October 12, 2021 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City at 12:00 noon. Please join us.