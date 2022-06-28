Obituary: Linda Marie Walker-Albisu
September 17, 1960 – June 18, 2022
Born September 17, 1960 to Gerald (Jerry) and Marabelle Walker in Fall River Mills, California.
Linda passed away suddenly June 18th, 2022 in Winnemucca, Nevada.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Entz, his wife Jennifer, grandchildren Emma and Mason. Her daughter, Tiffany Entz, grandchildren Courtney, her husband Nate, Dylan, Zachary, and AlliAnne. Linda’s parents, Gerald (Jerry) and Marabelle Walker. Sisters Nancy Ray, her husband Michael, Pamela Gillham, her husband Ron, their children; Tony Gillham and his wife Kaci, daughter Leah Gillham Presley and her husband Sean. Brother Michael Walker, sister nieces Heather Madison, her husband Marc, Savannah Walker, brother nephew Patrick Walker and extended family.
Linda graduated from Empire Mine High school in 1979. She lived her younger years in Big Valley, California, North Pole and Fairbanks, Alaska, and Grass Valley California. She made her home as an adult in Grass Valley, California; Newton, Kansas; Carlin, Winnemucca, Elko, and McDermitt, Nevada.
Linda was a dynamic, hard-working woman. Skilled and capable in many areas. She drove semi-truck and ran farm equipment, managed and worked restaurants, worked livestock and farming, operated gold dredges in the family mining operations.
Linda loved and celebrated life fully. Champion of the underdog (and horses). She was first to help in floods, fires, earthquakes, and human misery. She never failed and always showed up, bringing comfort and restoration. “Don’t worry, we’ll be okay,” she would say.
Linda’s artistry was with making a beautiful, welcoming home. She was an outstanding cook. She nourished bodies and souls of those around her table.
Services and Celebration of her life will be held July 9th, 2022 in Adin, California. She will be laid to rest next to her grandparents, Woodrow “Mike” Roufs and Olive Louise Haskins Roufs. Service at 1 pm with gathering to follow at 2pm at Adin Community Center.
