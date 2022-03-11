Obituary: Linda Kay Willsey

October 17, 1947 – March 7, 2022

Surrounded by her family, Linda Kay Willsey passed away on March 7th in her Lake Wildwood home after an eight year battle with ovarian cancer.

Linda was born on October 17, 1947 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Mildred and Robert T Moore. They later moved to Huntington Beach, Ca with her siblings; Kim, Nancy and John. She graduated from Huntington Beach High School. While working together at Montgomery Wards, she met and married the love of her life, “Dub” Willsey at the age of 20. The couple later moved to the SF Bay Area where they raised their two children Keith and Kendra (married to Lee Cendaña). She is lovingly adored by her three granddaughters Kayleen (24), Kamryn (22), and Jade (20) who call her “Nana.”

Linda is remembered for being an avid tennis player who owned a tennis shop in her early days at Kona Kai Swim and Racquet Club in Santa Clara as well as an accomplished golfer in Lake Wildwood where the couple moved in 1997. She was an adventurous snowmobiler at the family cabin in La Porte, Ca, an admired cook who loved to entertain and a lover of travel with her family and friends including annual beach outings, trips to Truckee, and several journeys to her favorite country of Italy. Linda, who retired from a career as a health insurance agent, was known by her family and friends as “The Organizer.”

Linda fought hard and while we have said goodbye for now, it does not mean she lost her fight.

All are invited to celebrate Linda at the Lake Wildwood Club House on Tuesday, March 15 at 2 pm. Please dress in the colors of Tulips which were her favorite. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition https://give.ovarian.org/campaign/In-Honor-of-Linda-Willsey