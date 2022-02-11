Obituary: Linda Horning

September 1, 1949 – January 12, 2022

It is with great sadness that we report that Linda Schuyler Horning passed away on January 12, 2022. She succumbed to terminal colon cancer metastasized to the liver in less than two months. Linda was a vibrant and healthy 72-year-old planning to complete a book compiling her editorials published in the Union newspaper. Her family and friends were cut short by this sudden turn of events. Linda was a sensitive, kind, and very sweet person and her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Linda was born on September 1, 1949, in Turbotville, Pennsylvania to Stanley and Hazel (Reeser) Schuyler. She grew up on the family farm in the Village of Schuyler. Linda attended a four-room schoolhouse through the 6th grade and graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1967. She went on to graduate from Mansfield University and started her professional career working as a consumer counselor for Pennsylvania Power and Light in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Linda met her husband to be, Phil, in Lancaster in 1974 and they were married on the family farm in 1975 before moving to California.

Linda’s husband worked for the US Forest Service which resulted in homes in Bishop and San Diego California, 2 1/2 years in Tasmania, Australia, Susanville, and then finally Nevada City for over 34 years. In Nevada City she went back to Chico State to become a registered dietitian. She worked for the Women and Infant Care program based in Sutter County and then moved on to Chapa De Indian Health Center in Auburn.

Linda’s interest in later years turned to writing. She self-published a booklet about canoeing down the Yuba River and then later self-published a book titled “Buhari, a Family Odyssey in Nepal”. This book was about attending son, Neil’s, wedding in Pokhara, Nepal and then going with Neil and his wife, Sonam, on a trek around the Anna Purna loop. The trek included hiking up and over Thorang La pass at an altitude of 17,800 feet. She also wrote many opinion pieces in the Union newspaper supporting local Democratic candidates and issues as well as environmental concerns such as global warming. Other interests included travel to many countries including Nepal, India, Thailand, Turkey, France, Mexico and Peru. She also enjoyed hiking, biking, and skiing. She was skate skiing at Auburn Ski Club at age 71.

Linda is survived by her husband Phil and sons Neil Horning (Sonam her daughter in law) and Bob Famariss. She is also survived by her brother Glenn Schuyler, Turbotville, PA and sisters Shirley Schuyler Yost, Lewisburg, PA and Sandra Schuyler Fairman, New Columbia, PA. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Based on Linda’s wishes there will be no formal service, but smaller informal celebrations are anticipated this spring and summer. In lieu of flowers people wishing to contribute can donate to their local hospice as Linda was a staunch supporter of hospice and used their compassionate care in the end.