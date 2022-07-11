Obituary: Lester Ritzman

April 21, 1944 – June 16, 2022

Lester “Les” Thomas Ritzman Jr, age 78 years, passed away June 16, 2022 in Roseville. He is now with his loving Lord. He is survived by his wife Dana (formerly Wagamon) of 49 years; son Lynn (Brooke) Ritzman; and 2 grandchildren, Abigail and Luke. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Sr. and Rosella Ritzman; and sister, Margie McGinley. Les was a loving, kind, and giving man; a great husband, dad, and papa. He will forever be loved and missed. Life is not the same without you.

Les loved his family and had a passion for trains, frequently stating he wanted to build a model railroad. He moved to Roseville from Grass Valley in 2015 with his wife to be closer to their son and family. He built a model railroad when in Grass Valley and still had some of the buildings he made and painted. He also enjoyed painting, traveling, and followed politics. He volunteered at Living Well Thrift before moving to Roseville, and then volunteered at Sutter Hospice Thrift. He always liked to work with the toys.

Les suffered from Dementia which limited his activities and ability to function the last years of his life. During this time he enjoyed being around family (especially the grandchildren), spending time at Daycation (a daycare for adults), and church.

Les retired from the US Air Force after 20 years as a Master Sargent, after working in ground radio and as an instructor. Later he worked for the Post Office in Grass Valley. The Air Force sent him to many places in the US, as well as Thailand, Alaska, Germany and New Jersey.

Les was a quiet and private man; there will be no service. Remember him in your hearts and give to your favorite charity if you wish. He will be forever missed.