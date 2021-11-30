Obituary: Les Nicholson
November 3, 1948 – November 19, 2021
Fourth generation Nevada County native Les Nicholson passed away November 19th, 2021, surrounded by family at Auburn Faith Hospital. He was 73.
Les was born at Miners Hospital in Nevada City on November 3rd, 1948, to Nora Lee (Nettles) and Orville Leslie “Nick” Nicholson. After graduating from Nevada Union High School in 1966, he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the 11th Armored Calvary Unit and deployed to Vietnam. He was wounded during the Tet Offensive and sent home.
Les hired on with NID in 1969 (beginning a career that lasted 34 years) and married Sheila McGill in 1970. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Les was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Orville Lee Nicholson. He is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Sabrina, son Justin (Cynthia), nephews Tony, Rocky, and Marco Nicholson and niece Tanya George, grandchildren Brianna Strachan (Nicholson) and James Nicholson, and great-grandchildren Keilani and Nicholas Strachan. He will be remembered by numerous other family members and close friends.
At Les’ request, no services will be held. His ashes will be spread in the area he loved most. Those who wish to celebrate his memory are encouraged to take family and friends to enjoy a day of fishing and being outside with loved ones.
Les’ Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories, photos, and final words to him there.
