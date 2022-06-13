Obituary: Leonard Leving

April 25, 1924 – June 1, 2022

Leonard Leving, 98, passed away Wednesday, June 1 at his home in Chico, California. Leonard was born on April 25, 1924 in Melrose, Massachusetts and grew up there. At the age of nineteen, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe during the Second World War. After the war, he completed undergraduate work at Middlebury College in Vermont. He came to California in August, 1949 and entered Graduate School at Stanford University in Palo Alto in September, 1950. In June, 1956 he put aside his graduate studies and took employment as a computer programmer at Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, now SRI International. After 34 years at SRI, at the age of 66, he retired in July, 1990 as a Software Engineer.

After retiring Leonard took many classes and workshops in painting with emphasis on watercolor over the next several years. He belonged to several art societies over the years and was a member of the Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society, and the Menlo Art League. He won awards for his watercolors in several shows sponsored by the Society of Western Artists, the Menlo Art League, and Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society. His paintings have appeared also in the California Biennial Watercolor Competition sponsored by the Triton Museum in Santa Clara, California.

Leonard considered a principal accomplishment as a watercolor painter was a set of twenty-seven “Gold Country Scenes” done from 2001 through 2006. He had the honor to exhibit this set at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, California in 2007. Eight of these paintings had also been displayed in October of 2004, at an event in Grass Valley sponsored by the Nevada County Arts Council.

Leonard is survived by his long-time companion, Mary Nelson of Chico, California and her children and grandchildren who loved him.