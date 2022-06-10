Obituary: Lee McGough, PhD
June 9, 1936 – May 27, 2022
“Dr. Lee” lived a rare life. He found the deepest meaning and satisfaction in his life through service to others, particularly veterans and those without resources. Until the end, he would wonder how he could help people near and far whom he saw on the news. In his memory, any good deeds or donations for veterans/veterans’ organizations would touch his heart; any act of kindness or service to others would be the highest honor to his memory. He is deeply and lovingly missed by his family, communities, and the many he helped. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at dr.leemcgough@gmail.com
