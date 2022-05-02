Obituary: Lee Inah Hudson
– November 15, 2021
A celebration of life will be held for Lee Inah Hudson on May 7, 2022 from 11-4 pm at the north Columbia school house. 17894 Tyler Foot Rd. Potluck with beverages provided. Bring your own utensils and plates.
