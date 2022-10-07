Obituary: LAWRENCE ROGER PROSSER

June 17, 1944 – August 11, 2022

Lawrence Roger Prosser was born June 17, 1944, in Berkeley, California to Catherine Adele Costello and Leslie John Prosser. He passed away on August 11, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO, with an incredible view of Pike’s Peak outside his window.

Larry grew up in Berkeley and attended parochial schools, where he met his life-long friend, Tim Stokes. Together they became Eagle Scouts.

The family’s youngest child, Jan, was born with severe cerebral palsy. Growing up with her created an empathy in Larry for all those with developmental disabilities. He had the gift of seeing a person’s essence and not their disability. The last 25 years of his working career were in this field.

After 3 years in the Army, Larry returned to the Bay Area, graduating from UC Berkeley. He became a real estate broker and property manager and published For Rent by Owner-How to Manage Your Rentals.

A resident of Nevada County for 40 years, Larry was an awesome father, writer, humorist, gardener, photographer, and volunteer driver taking vets to medical appointments. Of Irish heritage, he became an official Irish citizen on June 23, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judith Hurley Prosser, his sons David Leslie Prosser and Brian Hurley Prosser (wife Jeannette) and two grandchildren, Alegría and Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Diane and Janice Prosser.

A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom on Sunday, October 16th at Noon PT. For the link, please email judith4u.jhp@gmail.com by Friday, October 14th.

Donations in remembrance of Larry may be made to the Neighborhood Center of the Arts, either online at ncagrassvalley.org by clicking on their donation button or by a check made out to NCA and mailed to 200 Litton Dr. #212, Grass Valley, CA 95945.