Obituary: Lawrence Diel
April 30, 1935 – August 8, 2021
Lawrence Diel passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 at his Nevada City home surrounded by family. He was 86 years old.
Larry was born on April 30th, 1935 in Fresno, California. In 1960 Larry met and married his future wife, Ronni Therault. In 1976, Larry and Ronni moved their family to Nevada County. He was preceded in death by his wife Ronni in 2017. Larry loved his children, grandchildren, and friends, was always a good neighbor and will be greatly missed by all.
Any memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Wounded Warriors Foundation.
For a full obituary and memorial details, visit hooperandweavermortuary.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User