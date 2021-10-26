Obituary: Laurel Alison Muendel
February 25, 1958 – October 19, 2021
Laurel Muendel passed October 19, 2021. She was a great mother, grandmother, and person. She will be deeply missed and loved so much. She will be laid to rest in a Los Angeles cemetery next to husband Peter Muendel. We love you mom and grandma. You will always be in our hearts; may you rest in peace.
