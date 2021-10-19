Obituary: Laura Michelle Stauffer-Heeschen
May 16, 1964 – September 22, 2021
The world has lost a great fixer. Laura Michelle Stauffer/Heeschen passed to her forever home on September 22, 2021.
Born to Bud and Darlene Stauffer on May 16, 1964, in Sacramento, California, Laura grew up the middle child between Deborah, four years her senior and James, two years younger.
She leaves behind her mother, Darlene Saunders; son Jay; daughter-in-law Jessica; daughter Haley; daughter Rachel; daughter Camille; grand-daughters Brooklynn, Natalie, and Juliette; sister Deborah; brother-in-law Wally; brother James; sister-in-law Susan; niece Amanda; nephews Will and Andrew; sister-in-law Erika; step-brothers Roger, Paul and Tracy; and numerous “foster” children, great nieces and nephews and a wealth of friends.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at Abundant Life Church in Grass Valley at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. Arrangements made by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. For a longer obituary go to Hooper and Weaver’s website.
Heaven is richer but there are holes in our hearts.
