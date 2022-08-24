Obituary: Lark Zachary
July 29, 1943 – February 22, 2022
Lark Zachary (Alma Ruth) was born in Tulare, CA on July 29, 1943. She married her high school sweetheart, Wes Zachary, and celebrated 58 years of marriage together living in Nevada County. Throughout Lark’s life she accomplished many great things. She began as a middle school teacher and eventually became the principal of Seven Hills. Lark was active in the community serving in Soroptimist for many years. When she retired, Wes and Lark traveled throughout the United States and abroad. Lark was loved by many, especially by her husband, Wes, her three children, Mike. David, Beth, her daughter-in-love, Stacy, her son-in-love, Richard, her grandchildren, Brianna, Tucker, Brooke, Kyle, Mary, Zachary, and Jackson, and great grandchild, Kaycee. Lark passed away on February 22, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Nevada County Horseman in Grass Valley on Saturday, September 10 from 2:30-4:30.
