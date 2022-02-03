Obituary: Kolby Michael Matthew Cameron

June 4, 1999 – January 18, 2022

Kolby Michael Matthew Cameron left this world unexpectedly on January 18th, 2022.

He was 22 years old.

Kolby was born on June 4th 1999 to Sunshine Wells and Matthew Cameron in Los Gatos, Ca.

He was the 2nd child in 5 kids and was an easy going and delightful boy. He adored his older sister Ryan, and looked out for his younger siblings, especially Bennett who is 10 years younger and who naturally grew up to admire his older brother in all aspects of life.

Kolby grew up in Grass Valley and lived his life like any normal kid in a small town. He got his GED from high school, hung out with his friends, kept a steady job at Eskaton for over 5 years, and started focusing on his future.

His future came calling in the form of the US Army and he proudly enlisted to be “Army Strong” in May 2021. He was sent to Fort Bennings in Georgia for boot camp and graduated in November with honors and respect from his fellow officers and his Sergeants. His mother, who flew out to the graduation, proudly listened to the praise from his Sergeants for his work ethic and attitude in his unit.

He enlisted in the Army Rangers program and began his training at the end of 2021 in Kentucky.

Right before his death he was awarded an Army Medal of Achievement for his commitment and professionalism in his regiment. He had received his deployment papers and was excited for what his future would bring.

The life of Kolby was cut short and has left a large void in the future memories and lives of his family.

Kolby’s memory and his legacy will be carried in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his parents: Sunshine Wells and Matthew Cameron, his siblings: Ryan, Cas, Bennett and Elliott, his niece and faithful Army penpal Rylee, and all the adults in his life who had the honor of helping to raise him: Holly Wells, Lee and Wendy Wells, Steve Hobson and John Schultheiss.