Obituary: Kim Pharis

March 20, 1958 – January 25, 2022

Kim Joseph Pharis was born into the Delton and Irene Pharis clan of 4 siblings on March 20, 1958. Followed by Kevin Paul a year and a half later. It was with this younger brother that they would both ask Jesus into their hearts on a job site remodel years later.

Kim lived a life of adventure and discovery. He learned to walk in an irrigation ditch leading to the home his parents were building in Rough and Ready. He was discovered in the ditch, holding on to the side with one hand and trying to catch tadpoles with the other.

It was the same curiosity and strong will that took him and a buddy hitchhiking to New York at the age of 14-15 years simply to see if New York had better pizza, but not to worry, he had a note from his mom.

Upon his return, Kim would work at the Mexican Villa washing dishes and moving into a prep cook position. At 16-17 years he labored in the oil fields of Oklahoma; his plan was to retire at 35. After returning from Oklahoma he worked with another friend learning sheetrock taping and texture and assisted Arnold Soliz at the Mexican Villa in Rough and Ready. Eventually becoming the owner in a joint venture with his mom and dad.

Whatever Kim sought to do, he was always looking to perfect his craft or to just see if it was possible to do, like knocking his brother off his bicycle by hurling a dirt clod with the correct geometry of timing and speed.

At an earlier point in his adult life, he found himself dedicated to the rearing and care of a family. It was that same spirit that led Kim to dedicate the last twenty years of life, honoring his father and finally, his mother, who passed away a month earlier. While many would see this as a sacrifice, Kim would see it as an opportunity, caring for those that truly cared for him. Kim is survived by Kirk, Catherin, Jon, Teresa, and Thelma Zarate. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin, and parents Delton and Irene.

Memorial services will be held Saturday. March 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM at 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.