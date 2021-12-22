Obituary: Kevin Michael Anderson
February 10, 1977 – December 4, 2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Kevin, our beloved, son passed away suddenly at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Kevin was born in Yuba City, California, to Mick and Marlene Anderson.
He grew up in Yuba City until 1990, when his family moved to Nevada City. Kevin graduated from Nevada Union High School, class of 1995. Soon after, he enlisted in the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion as a Seabee, as a heavy equipment operator. Kevin spent eight years as a reservist. From that time until 2002, he worked for Moore Plumbing of Grass Valley as a backhoe operator.
In 2004, Kevin graduated from Monterey Bay University with a BS degree in Business Administration. He then went to work for his father’s manufacturing company in Yuba City as the shop manager until 2011.
Kevin really enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, the San Francisco Giants, and most of all, racing his Tuff Truck.
He is survived by his parents, Mick and Marlene Anderson of Grass Valley; his little brother, Brian Anderson of Truckee; his sister, Mary Anderson of Colorado; and Tippy, his cat.
Goodbye is not forever…Love is.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User