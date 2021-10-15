Obituary: Kevin Kinch
March 31, 1969 – September 29, 2021
Kevin Wayne Kinch passed away on September 29,2021 at 9:45am with his family at his side in Tyler, Texas. He was born to Dan and Brenda Kinch on March 31,1969 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He grew up in Grass Valley and attended Nevada Union High School where he graduated in 1988.
Kevin first saw the love of his life in the 7th grade, Jonelle Kinch. They married in February of 1998. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Kerina, Kesleigh and Kayda Kinch. His entire life was dedicated to his family and his passion for muscle cars and firearms. He worked for MiWall Corporation for 25 years as a Lead Mechanic and Technician manufacturing and reloading ammunition. He enjoyed working on classic and muscle cars including his own 1970 Mercury Cougar XR7.
He will be survived by his wife, Jonelle. His three daughters Kerina Kesleigh and Kayda. His parents, Dan and Brenda Kinch. His brother, Michael Kinch and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life and car cruise will take place for Kevin on October 30th for friends and family.
