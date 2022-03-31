Obituary: Kenneth West
June 28, 1934 – March 26, 2022
Ken passed away peacefully at Golden Empire Nursing Facility. Ken was born in Minnesota on a farm and moved to Inglewood, CA at the age of seven. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, sons Timothy (Rhonda), Michael (Teresa), four grandchildren and spouses, seven great grandchildren and brother Gary (Alma).
Ken met Bonnie on a blind date in Sacramento and they were married nearly 69 years. Ken retired from Lucky Stores in charge of the grocery buying department and then joined Kelley Clarke Food Brokerage as a Vice President. On retirement from Kelley Clarke, Ken and Bonnie moved from San Ramon to Lake Wildwood and than eventually to Eskaton Village Grass Valley. Ken was very active with the Boy Scouts with his sons and had a passion for golf and fishing. When he moved to Lake Wildwood, he joined the golf and fishing clubs and helped start a financial club.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation and be greatly appreciated.
